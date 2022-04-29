Nailsea & District Croquet Club ease past Taunton Deane for first win of the season

Nailsea & District Croquet Club’s Open League team won their first match of the season against worthy opponents Taunton Deane recently.

Short Croquet is played on a small lawn and entails running six hoops with each ball then pegging out.

It is a fast-moving game ideal for the unpredictable spring weather, which although less than seasonal, didn’t spoil the friendly atmosphere, as everyone enjoyed a great day.

After the first round, the score was level at two games each. The second round was more decisive with Nailsea winning all four of their games.

Energised by their lunch, Taunton Deane fought back strongly winning three of the four games to leave everything to play for in the fourth and final round.

Linda Shaw and Mike Akin-Smith held their nerve and maintained their standard of play, winning their games by two and five respectively, taking Nailsea to their overall 9-7 victory.

It was an excellent day for Akin-Smith who won three of his games, and for Paul Arbos who won two of his. Each of whom only started to play last year.

Shaw won three and Kathy Wallace one, consoled by a return to a two handicap which will stand her in good stead for the next match.