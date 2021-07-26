Nailsea ease past Oldfield Park to climb table

Published: 5:00 PM July 26, 2021

Nailsea eased to a seven-wicket win over Oldfield Park in Bristol & District Division 12.

The rain eased with Oldfield Park winning the toss and electing to bat and after several stops with the covers going back and forth Jack Smith (1-21) took the first wicket in the fifth over.

Matt Beadle (1-20) struck in the 10th over with the score on 25, with Ian Sherreard (1-4) and Steve Spencer (0-7) bowling tight lines with great economy over their combined 13 overs.

Further wickets were taken by Mike Ready (2-6), who showed great athleticism with an off the ground caught and bowled, Alan Rogerson (1-19) and Rich Billows (1-15).

And Smith produced a run out for the last wicket as Park closed on 100-9 from 40.

Mike Ready (53) hit 10 fours to open the Nailsea reply, but Gaz Phippin played straight back to the bowler early on.

Further contributions from Rob Lange (18), Spencer (13 not out) and Smith (14 not out) sealed victory in the 16th over as Sherreard took the man of the match award for a great bowling display in a good all-round fielding and batting display by Nailsea.

They are now fourth in the table and at The Grove again next weekend when they host Brislington.