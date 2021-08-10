News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Bowlers impress, but Nailsea frustrated by wet weather

Lee Power

Published: 12:00 PM August 10, 2021   
Nailsea were left frustrated by the wet weather in their latest Bristol & District Association match at Old Park.

Hoping to maintain their promotion bid, they had the home side struggling at 114-8 from 34 overs when heavy rain brought an end to proceedings.

Excellent spells from Jack Smith, conceding just 21 from his eight overs and Ian Sherreard (2-23) put Old Park on the back foot early on.

Captain Mike Ready ran through the middle order, taking 4-11 in seven overs, and Ryan Lester (1-24) also had success.

Tidy spells from Alan Rogerson and James Baber added to the pressure, before the heavens opened, with Nailsea collecting 10 points and closing the gap on the sides above them.

With three weeks left in a thrilling end to the season, Nailsea entertain Bedminster at The Grove next weekend.

Nailsea will host an all-day Dynamos tournament on Sunday (August 15) with eight teams competing for a new trophy.

The tournament comes on the back of the hugely successful All Stars and Dynamos sessions the club has been running throughout the season.

Games start at 10am and there will be a barbeque running all day, as well as a full bar service from The Grove Sports Centre.

