Lester leads way in latest Nailsea success

Published: 5:00 PM July 5, 2021

Cricket balls lay on the ground during a nets session - Credit: PA

Nailsea claimed a well deserved win at Old Park seconds in their latest Bristol & District Association Division 12 outing.

Put into bat in overcast conditions after captain Rob Lange lost the toss, Nailsea saw Ryan Lester continue his good form with 62 from 56 balls.

Ryan Orr added a patient 12, with Tony Hill (15) the only other batsman in double figures as Nailsea closed on 138.

Mike Rowcliffe (1-18) had early success in reply, but Old Park made steady progress to 40-1 when Nailsea's bowlers took charge.

Jack Smith claimed 3-8 in five overs and Lester (3-31) completed a fine all-round performance as the middle order was ripped out.

Ian Sherreard (3-24) helped mop up the innings and seal a 41-run win for Lange's men, who entertain Abbots Leigh next weekend at The Grove.