Nailsea beat Brislington to keep promotion bid alive

Published: 7:00 AM August 2, 2021

Nailsea continued their winning ways in Bristol & District Division 12 with a five-wicket victory over Brislington fourths at The Grove on Saturday.

Captain Pete Hardcastle won the toss and asked the visitors to bat on a warm afternoon, with opening bowler Mat Beadle making the breakthrough, assisted by a superb diving catch from keeper Rob Lange.

Hardcastle (1-6) removed the second Brislington opener thanks to another fine effort from Beadle and the scene was set for the Nailsea bowlers to take control of the innings.

The introduction of spin twins Ian Sherrard (2-12) and Alan Rogerson (1-26) kept things tight and with a miserly spell from Steve Lester, six overs for just 11 runs, adding to the pressure, it was left to Steven Spencer with 3-5 to wrap up the Brislington innings for just 68.

Mat Beadle (1-8) also had success as all Nailsea bowlers were aided by some fine catching.

Nailsea made a sticky start to their chase, losing Gary Phippen to a leaping catch in the covers.

Ryan Orr and Andy Caine both looked in good touch, but once they and David McIlroy had fallen with just 21 on the board, the task looked slightly more challenging.

But Rob Lange (18) and Hardcastle (28 not out) looked to finish the game in a hurry, adding 50 in five overs, and despite losing Lange, Nailsea coasted home without further drama, collecting 17 useful points.

With four weeks remaining, Nailsea are now handily placed with promotion a distinct possibility ahead of a trip to Old Park.