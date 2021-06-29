Nailsea beaten by Bristol Malayalee in latest league outing

Published: 1:00 PM June 29, 2021

Nailsea fell to a five-wicket defeat at Bristol Malayalee in their latest league outing on Saturday.

Put into bat in difficult conditions, they were soon three wickets down and needing a rebuild.

Matt Beadle (10), David McIlroy (11) and Adrian Procter (17) gave opener Ryan Orr some support, but when he fell one run short of a half-century Nailsea slipped to a disappointing 127 all out.

Nailsea's bowlers toiled manfully in an attempt to force their way back into the game, with Pete Hardcastle (1-35) and Procter (2-18) giving them some hope.

Jack Smith (1-17) continued his good form, the returning Mike Rowcliffe (1-22) also had success, but the home side reached their target without further loss.

Nailsea will look to bounce back at Old Down, as the second half of the 2021 season begins, hoping to build on all of the positive aspects of the season so far, not least the excellent team spirit and never-say-die attitude being shown.