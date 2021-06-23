Nailsea edged out after Spencer and Smith shine

Published: 9:00 AM June 23, 2021

Nailsea were edged out by Whitchurch thirds in their latest Bristol & District Association contest.

Captain Gaz Phippin chose to bat first and opened with Andy Caine, who gifted a simple catch early on.

Phippin went on to score 20 before edging to the keeper and Ronnie Riddicks added a brisk 29 before being given lbw.

Ryan Lester looked solid but was bowled for just 13, but Steve Spencer made a very good unbeaten 67 as Matt Beadle, David McIlroy and Steve Lester gave support.

Jack Smith came in at nine and proceeded to take on the Whitchurch bowling, adding 98 with Spencer to lift the total to 206-7 after 40 overs.

Smith (3-25) was then the pick of the bowlers, with Rich Billows, Lester, Spencer and Riddicks also having success, but Whitchurch captain Martin Peters (80 not out) saw his team home with nine balls to spare.

Nailsea visit Old Down next weekend, hoping for another exciting game.

*Clevedon seconds came up short against Timsbury in the Senior Division.

Graeme Webb (68) top scored as the visitors were dismissed for 200 at Dial Hill, with Connor Crane (3-30) and Jack Banks (3-45) the pick of the bowling.

Mark Bibbing nabbed 2-16 from his nine overs and Clevedon reached 115-2 after Oliver Wilson (37) put on 86 with Crane, who hit 10 fours in his 78.

Jack Houston (21) was the next highest scorer, though, as Clevedon slipped away to 185 all out.

The thirds also lost against Bristol Eagles in Division Nine after making 226-7 in their 40 overs.

Daniel Van Grudgings hit 14 fours in his unbeaten 107 off 122 balls and shared 119 for the fifth wicket with Paul Jenkins (41).

But the home side, reduced to 58-3, reached their target in 36 overs thanks to an unbroken 171-run stand between Aravid Sundar (71*) and Ankit Sharma (82*).