First-ever Dynamos tournament at Nailsea proves a success

Published: 12:00 PM August 17, 2021

Action from the first-ever Dynamos tournament at Nailsea Cricket Club - Credit: Nailsea CC

Nailsea Cricket Club's first Dynamos tournament proved a big success at The Grove at the weekend.

Six sides competed for the new trophy, from Bristol, Knowle and Brislington and three from the host club.

All sides contained boys and girls aged eight to 11 and after a series of matches against each other, it was Bristol who came out on top.

A spokesman said: "After a fantastic day, all agreed the effort put into the day - particularly from Nailsea coaches Terry Robinson and Gary Phippen - had paid dividends and the future of Dynamos tournaments look assured for years to come."

*Nailsea claimed a 156-run win over Bedminster to remain in the promotion hunt in Bristol & District Division 12 on Saturday.

Put into bat on a good home track, they saw Phippen (21) and Mike Ready put on 35 for the first wicket.

Jamie Elswood then added a superb 168 with Ready, before both fell on 90, and Ryan Orr added a quick 16 as Nailsea closed on 250-4 from 40 overs.

Steve Lester conceded just seven runs from five overs in reply, claiming a couple of wickets, and Ian Sherreard (3-17) also had success.

Veteran pace bowler Richard Billows conceded just three runs in six overs, before left-arm spinner Tony Hill (3-2) got in on the act.

Jack Smith (1-35) and James Baber (1-19) returned to finish off the tail as Bedminster were dismissed for 96.

Victory leaves Nailsea in third place with two games to go, against second-placed Whitchurch this weekend and Bristol Malayalee, who are currently fourth, on the last day of the season.