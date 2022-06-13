Nailsea ease to big win; Clevedon suffer heavy home loss

Nailsea maintained their unbeaten start to the Bristol & District Association season with a commanding victory over Easton Cuttlefish.

Put into bat on a tough wicket, Nailsea saw captain Gary Phippen and opening partner Mathew Beadle (40) put on 90 for the first wicket.

Josh Dann saw Phippen reach his half-century before being dismissed for 59 and fell four runs short of his own fifty after increasing the run rate with Ben Pinkney.

An unbroken 62-run stand between Pinkney, who finished unbeaten on 66, and Tony Hill (17 not out) lifted Nailsea to 241-3, with Peter Grace and Samuel Jervis (1-10) bowling with venom and skill in reply.

Grace nabbed 1-14 from his six overs, with four slips in play, and 16-year-old Vinnie Pinkney (2-13) belied his age, before Jack Smith (2-10), Charlie Bircham-Davies (1-11) and Steve Spencer (3-13) mopped up the tail to seal a 164-run win.

Phippen said: "It's been a great start to the season and it's good to have positivity back at Nailsea as we push for another promotion."

*Clevedon were on the wrong end of a 174-run home defeat against Taunton Deane in their WEPL Premier One contest.

Jared Warner struck early with the new ball at Dial Hill, but Harry Smith and Tenessee Harlow then put on 251 for the second wicket.

Tyler Leaman dismissed Harlow for 105, before Matthew Carpenter (2-55) and Iraq Thomas (4-45) got in on the act, with Smith falling for 129 from 141 balls.

Taunton Deane closed on 303-9 and Clevedon openers Louie Woodland and Warner were back in the pavilion with only six runs on the board in reply.

Captain Cameron Harding (30) put on 55 with Ryan Thorpe (44), but Josh Breed and Max Horton were the only other batters to reach double figures as they slumped to 129 all out in 27 overs.

Jamie Stephens (4-28) and Edward Middleton (4-31) did most of the damage for the visitors, with Clevedon set to visit Bedminster on Saturday.