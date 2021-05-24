Nailsea come up short, Backwell Flax Bourton beat Bishopston

Published: 1:00 PM May 24, 2021

Cricket balls lay on the ground during the 2021 season - Credit: PA

Nailsea came up just short at Oldfield Park after an entertaining contest.

Play started on time, despite days of terrible weather, thanks to the use of covers in the week and Oldfield made good progress against excellent Nailsea bowling.

Pete Grace's eight overs cost just 16 runs and Mat Beadle picked up an early wicket to keep the run rate under control at halfway.

But the Oldfield innings was dominated by opener Pather, who began to unleash a fine repotoire of shots to all corners and was dropped a number of times.

He put the Nailsea bowlers to the sword, finishing unbeaten on 130 in a total of 191-4, as Beadle (2-42), Richard Billows (1-26) and Mike Ready (1-28) shared the wickets.

On a cold, blustery day, excellent catches were taken by Gary Phippen, James Baber and a diving Ready, who then put on 52 with Ryan Orr (21) in reply.

Ready was then joined by skipper Phippen and the pair continued serenely to 72, when Phippen drilled a straight drive back to the bowler, from the seventh ball of an over, and saw it deflected onto the stumps to run out Ready for 31.

Despite the harsh loss, Nailsea continued to hunt down the Oldfield score as Steve Lester (12) and Matt Bedale (10) provided valuable, rapid, support to Phippen.

But once Phippen fell for a fine 71, it was always going to be a tough ask and Pather was introduced to the attack to finish with 6-10 as Nailsea finished 10 runs short ahead of a trip to Brislington.

*Backwell Flax Bourton registered an all-important win against Bishopston seconds in B&D Division Two on Saturday.

Flax won the toss and had no hesitation in asking the visitors to bat, with Matthew Wood (19) and David Oliver Williams sharing 41 for the first wicket before Wood fell lbw to Shaun Todd.

After that, the innings fell apart, and Bishopston were bowled out for just 75, with two wickets falling to Todd and Christopher Day, and one to Alex Williams.

All-rounder Sam Flowers finished things off by taking 4-9 in three excellent overs.

In reply, Tim Martin and Mark Fitzgibbon put on 20 for the first Flax wicket, before Fitzgibbon was bowled by Charlie Wenham, who would claim all four wickets to fall.

Tom Phillips was dismissed first ball and Martin fell 13 runs later to leave the hosts 33-3, before Harsha Vardhana and Chris Miles steadied the ship.

Vardhana fell to an excellent slip catch by Williams but man of the match Flowers saw Flax to a six-wicket win inside 18 overs with a brisk 22.

The seconds game at Mells, the thirds against Lansdown and Sunday’s fixture at Portishead all fell victim to the weather and the fact any cricket was played on Saturday was testament to the hard work of groundsman Mark Fitzgibbon and his helpers.