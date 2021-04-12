Nailsea Cricket Club start senior nets for new season

Published: 5:00 PM April 12, 2021

Nailsea's 1st XI face the camera towards the end of the 2019 season - Credit: Archant

Nailsea Cricket Club will step up preparations for the 2021 season with senior net practice from Friday (April 16, 6.30pm).

Sessions will be Covid secure and all members and newcomers are asked to bring their own equipment.

Nailsea will be running one senior side on Saturdays in Bristol & District Association Division 12, as well as a number of friendly fixtures throughout the summer.

The league season begins on May 1 with a home game against Old Down, followed a week later by a trip to Abbots Leigh 2nds.

Fixtures (home in CAPITALS): OLD DOWN (May 1); Abbots Leigh 2nds (May 8); STAPLETON 3rds (May 15); Oldfield Park (May 22); Brislington 4ths (May 29); OLD PARK (June 5); Bedminster 5ths (June 12); WHITCHURCH 3rds (June 19); Bristol Malayalee (June 26); Old Down (July 3); ABBOTS LEIGH 2nds (July 10); Stapleton 3rd (July 17); OLDFIELD PARK (July 24); BRISLINGTON 4ths (July 31); Old Park (August 7); BEDMINSTER 5ths (August 14); Whitchurch 3rds (August 21); BRISTOL MALAYALEE (August 28).