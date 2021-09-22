Nailsea & Backwell Colts edge Winscombe Colts to pick up opening day win
Nailsea & Backwell Colts battled to a narrow 24-21 win against numerically superior Winscombe in their first match of the new season in a game characterised by gritty defence and determination.
Arriving with a bare 15 players, Nailsea knew they were in for a hard afternoon as the opposition were able to bring on fresh legs and rotate their squad throughout the game.
Following some early exchanges Winscombe caught the Nailsea defence napping and went over for an early converted try.
The resultant celebrations provoked the Nailsea players into increasing their own intensity in all areas of the game, with strong carries into midfield from Evan Williams and Connor Marsh leading to a first try for the visitors from full-back James Warren.
More hard work from the forwards and some excellent midfield co-ordination from centres Sam Chidzey and Tom Fortune provided space for fly-half Emile Swanson to take the ball blind where the Winscombe defence were outnumbered and go over for his first try of the afternoon.
Two further tries from Swanson in the second half, with two conversions from Warren, took the scores to 24-21 to Nailsea.
With the Nailsea bodies tiring after what seemed to be a remarkably long contest, Winscombe began to take the initiative and looked to attack with wave after wave.
However, Nailsea set out their stall as hard and resilient and every player put themselves on the line to keep the Winscombe players out.
With a final knock-on from Winscombe the game was won and Nailsea Colts enjoyed celebrating an excellent victory on their return to league action.
Nailsea Colts host Broad Plain in their first home match of the season this Saturday at 2pm with the bar open.