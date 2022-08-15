Promoted Nailsea ease to nine-wicket win ahead of title showdown

Nailsea cruised to a nine-wicket win over Easton Cuttlefish at The Grove on Saturday.

Having won the toss and put the visitors into bat Nailsea saw Adrian Proctor (0-14) go unrewarded during a very accurate six-over spell.

Nat Pinkney (2-21) had success at the other end, though, and Jack Smith (1-25) also struck as Pete Hardcastle (0-9) bowled a tight four-over spell.

Ru Kelly (2-35) and Tony Hill (2-19) nabbed braces in their eight-over spells, while keeper Chris Clarke held onto three catches behind the stumps and Gaz Phippen pouched a pair.

Nat Pinkney also took a catch as Easton closed on 133-7, before Phippen (45) and Kelly (54 not out) shared a notable opening stand.

Ryan Orr (23 not out) helped seal victory in 17.1 overs for Nailsea, who had already secured promotion with four games still to play and visit Carsons & Mangotsfield in a potential title decider on Saturday.