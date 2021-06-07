Bowls club Open Days prove a big hit at Nailsea and Yatton

Published: 9:00 AM June 7, 2021

Nailsea Bowls Club’s Open Day, part of Bowls England’s Bowls Big Weekend, saw over 40 prospective bowlers trying out lawn bowls and having fun over two sessions on Sunday afternoon.

The guests were warmly welcomed, sized with the correct bowl size and the bowling rinks were laid out with fun challenges ready for them to experience lawn bowls.

The weather was perfect with both refreshments and the bar being well patronised. All guests appeared to have an enjoyable experience with many staying on for a chat to and to enquire about coaching sessions.

These are held on Monday nights from 6.30-8pm and will be free throughout June. Anyone interested in trying out bowls can ‘have a go’.

Apply to nailseabowlsclub@gmail.com and the club will come back to you with all the details.

*Yatton Bowling Club welcomed over one hundred visitors to their Open Day, with all age ranges coming to try their hand at playing bowls.

Newly acquired mini bowls for the children proved very popular, along with the free delicious homemade cakes, and several visitors returned the next evening to the club night to have further coaching and have already filled in their applications forms to join.

Yatton Bowling Club was delighted with the response and hope this leads to an increase in membership. Anyone requiring further information can call Alison on 01934 833547.

David Stott, Board Member of Disability Bowls England, dropped in to the event to offer support with any issues relating to bowls for the disabled.

He said: “I was immediately impressed with the sizeable crowd of people attending – of all ages. The activities laid on had obviously taken a great deal of effort and organisation by the club and everyone was thoroughly enjoying themselves.

"As a result of the club’s links with local primary education, there were many families present, just going to show that bowls is definitely ‘the sport for all’."