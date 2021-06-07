News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Bowls club Open Days prove a big hit at Nailsea and Yatton

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM June 7, 2021   
Action from Nailsea Bowls Club's open day

Action from Nailsea Bowls Club's open day - Credit: Mike West

Nailsea Bowls Club’s Open Day, part of Bowls England’s Bowls Big Weekend, saw over 40 prospective bowlers trying out lawn bowls and having fun over two sessions on Sunday afternoon.

The guests were warmly welcomed, sized with the correct bowl size and the bowling rinks were laid out with fun challenges ready for them to experience lawn bowls.

The weather was perfect with both refreshments and the bar being well patronised. All guests appeared to have an enjoyable experience with many staying on for a chat to and to enquire about coaching sessions.

These are held on Monday nights from 6.30-8pm and will be free throughout June. Anyone interested in trying out bowls can ‘have a go’.

Apply to nailseabowlsclub@gmail.com and the club will come back to you with all the details.

You may also want to watch:

*Yatton Bowling Club welcomed over one hundred visitors to their Open Day, with all age ranges coming to try their hand at playing bowls.

Newly acquired mini bowls for the children proved very popular, along with the free delicious homemade cakes, and several visitors returned the next evening to the club night to have further coaching and have already filled in their applications forms to join.

Most Read

  1. 1 Euro 2020: Places to watch Euro 2020 in North Somerset
  2. 2 Bowls club Open Days prove a big hit at Nailsea and Yatton
  3. 3 THINGS TO DO: Inflatable theme park returns to Gatcombe Farm Shop
  1. 4 Next stage of lockdown easing could be delayed by two weeks
  2. 5 Comfortable win for Clevedon seconds
  3. 6 Yatton singer inducted into Indie Music Hall of Fame
  4. 7 Plans for 100 homes rejected with village claiming it has taken fair share
  5. 8 Care home prepares recycled garden for residents this summer
  6. 9 Clevedon poet publishes first book
  7. 10 Promotion the 'best moment' in Ashton & Backwell club history says Thomas

Yatton Bowling Club was delighted with the response and hope this leads to an increase in membership. Anyone requiring further information can call Alison on 01934 833547.

David Stott, Board Member of Disability Bowls England, dropped in to the event to offer support with any issues relating to bowls for the disabled.

He said: “I was immediately impressed with the sizeable crowd of people attending – of all ages. The activities laid on had obviously taken a great deal of effort and organisation by the club and everyone was thoroughly enjoying themselves.

"As a result of the club’s links with local primary education, there were many families present, just going to show that bowls is definitely ‘the sport for all’."

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Portishead High Street in May 2020.

North Somerset Council

Council offering raft of measures to support businesses hit by pandemic

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
All smiles for Clevedon United after their Somerset Senior Cup triumph.

Clevedon United defeat Mendip Broadwalk to win first ever Somerset...

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Main entrance of Weston General Hospital

Weston General Hospital

Weston hospital has "completely mitigated" loss of junior doctors

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Ibis Budget has opened in Harbour Road.

Lockdown Easing

Budget hotel opens in Portishead

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus