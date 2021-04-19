Nailsea Bowls Club captains open season in usual style

Published: 2:00 PM April 19, 2021

Nailsea Bowls Club celebrated opening the 2021 summer season with the first bowls being delivered by their club captains.

Men's captain Derek Clarke rolled his first ceremonial wood for the year, with women's captain Jan Chivers also taking part in the annual ceremony.

Members will be hoping for the chance to play lots of matches this summer, having seen their 2020 season significantly impacted by the pandemic.

Nailsea Bowls Club's women's captain Jan Chivers starts the new season - Credit: Mike West

And Nailsea Bowls Club will also be holding an open day on May 30 for anyone who does not currently play the sport to give bowls a try.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, numbers on the day will be restricted, so anyone who might be interested in attending should register their interest by emailing nailseabowlsclub@gmail.com and the club will get in touch.