News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Nailsea Bowls Club captains open season in usual style

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 2:00 PM April 19, 2021   
Nailsea Bowls Club's men's captain Derek Clarke starts the new season

Nailsea Bowls Club's men's captain Derek Clarke starts the new season - Credit: Mike West

Nailsea Bowls Club celebrated opening the 2021 summer season with the first bowls being delivered by their club captains.

Men's captain Derek Clarke rolled his first ceremonial wood for the year, with women's captain Jan Chivers also taking part in the annual ceremony.

Members will be hoping for the chance to play lots of matches this summer, having seen their 2020 season significantly impacted by the pandemic.

Nailsea Bowls Club's women's captain Jan Chivers starts the new season

Nailsea Bowls Club's women's captain Jan Chivers starts the new season - Credit: Mike West

And Nailsea Bowls Club will also be holding an open day on May 30 for anyone who does not currently play the sport to give bowls a try.

Due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, numbers on the day will be restricted, so anyone who might be interested in attending should register their interest by emailing nailseabowlsclub@gmail.com and the club will get in touch.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

POLICE IMAGE

Man charged with two counts of attempted murder

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Baytree School expansion plans

Special school expansion progress

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Ashton and Backwell's Stuart Jones during their pre-season friendly

Jones "proud" of what he achieved with Ashton & Backwell United

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Portishead High Street in May 2020.

Retail

Celebrations after non-essential shops and pubs reopen in North Somerset

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus