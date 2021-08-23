Nailsea claim convincing win over Templars

Published: 5:00 PM August 23, 2021

A fun game of Australian pairs was won by Janice Thompson and Jane Wilson at Nailsea - Credit: Mike West

Nailsea Bowls Club claimed a convincing win over Templars in their latest Weston over-60 League outing.

They came out on top in three of the four rinks for an overall winning margin of 99-41.

But they fell to defeats against Long Ashton (90-65) and Congresbury (109-99) in the Clevedon & District over-55 League.

And Nailsea also saw their two teams beaten in the Somerset League, as the A team went down 62-53 against Portishead and the B team were beaten 66-35 by Congresbury.

Janice Thompson and Jane Wilson were the winners of a fun game of Australian pairs to round off a good day of bowls.

You may also want to watch:

Results, Somerset League, Nailsea A 53 Portishead 62: J Prince, D Leach, D Flower, I Blatchford 24-13; M West, S Arthur, J Hall, R Griffiths 15-22; D Hole, D Edler, D Clark, J Whitear 14-17.

Nailsea B 35 Congresbury 66: P Miller, D Day, P Onion, B Powell 9-26; R Jacob, B Burke, P Gillard, M Keates 18-16; J Kendrick, S Harris, T Harvey, R Jefferies 8-24.

Clevedon & District over-55s league, Nailsea 65 Long Ashton 90: P Glanville, D Leach, B Powell 10-16; A Mansfield, S Franking, J Gardner 7 -35; B Day, R Jacob, D Price 18-12; L Byford, C Hughes, R Hassell 14-14; I Yuill, K Patel, P Onion 16-13.

Nailsea 99 Congresbury 109: B Day, D Edler, I Blatchford 12-15; P Miller, D Leach, D Flower 15-24; D Nicholls, M Keates, T Billington 14-22; D Benson, J Knight, D Price 8-29; P Onion, T Dyer, R Chappell 21-15; T Harvey, P Gillard, B Powell 29-4.

Weston over-60s league, Nailsea 99 Templars 41: D Topps, M Keates, I Blatchford 32-8; W Burke, J Knight, D Price 35-5; T Harvey, J Prince, C Winter 19-14; D Nicholls, T Dyer, J Whitear 13-14.