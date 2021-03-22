News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Nailsea Bowls Club get Active to tackle animal challenge

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM March 22, 2021   
Nailsea Bowls Club challenged Nailsea Active members to plan routes in animal shapes

Nailsea Bowls Club challenged Nailsea Active members to plan their exercise routes in the shape of animals - Credit: Nailsea Bowls Club

Nailsea Bowls Club joined forces with Nailsea Active to set a challenge to the local community.

Nailsea Active members are used to planning their daily, weekly activity, be it walking, running, cycling or even swimming and recording it on their sports tracking apps.

But Nailsea Bowls Club set a challenge as to whether they could plan their routes and map of their activity in the shape of a different animal each day!

The best animal and fun shape recorded on their apps would win a prize – an invitation to Nailsea Bowls Club Open Day to be held in May.

A spokesperson said: "We are all aware that during the various Covid-19 lockdowns it has been increasingly important for people to remain active in an enjoyable way, hence the animal shape challenge.

You may also want to watch:

"Nailsea Bowls Club members will be looking forward to getting back on the bowls green this summer so they can restart their bowling activities."

Glen Schmidt of Nailsea Active added: “Our members would love to have an interesting challenge set for them that is different to their daily routine."

Most Read

  1. 1 Villagers criticise latest plan to build 50 homes
  2. 2 Portishead coach firm launches post-lockdown getaways this summer
  3. 3 Covid - A Year On: Areas with the most and fewest deaths
  1. 4 Portishead food festival wins tourism award
  2. 5 Farmers' market returns to Nailsea
  3. 6 One of the finest homes in Clevedon back on the market
  4. 7 Nursery launches online coffee mornings for new mums
  5. 8 Plans for future of central Portishead begin to take shape
  6. 9 Villages secure bus routes after two-year battle
  7. 10 Paddleboard instruction company launches in Portishead

Nailsea Bowls Club's Duncan Edler and Brian Powell devised the shape challenge to help promote the club’s local community involvement and the upcoming bowls season which starts in April.

Schmidt said: "Our members are always up for a challenge and the feedback has been great. They had fun planning their routes and enjoyed seeing how everyone did each day."

The best three shapes along with three fun attempts were picked each day and each winner has received a special invite to attend the bowls Open Day in a few weeks’ time.

Nailsea Bowls Club welcome new members of any age or ability and their Open Day is being held on May 30-31. Full details can be seen on their Facebook page or by contacting the club by email on nailseabowlsclub@gmail.com.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The census for England and Wales is due this year

Census day is fast approaching

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Weston seafront and prom during the early days of lockdown. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

SURVEY: Do you feel safe on North Somerset's streets?

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the new surgery. Picture: Mendip Vale Medical Practice

Plans to build new medical centre go to public consultation

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Staff and young people from The Jack Hazeldine Foundation

Clevedon charity receives £35,100 CAF funding

Jacqueline Cadogan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus