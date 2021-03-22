Nailsea Bowls Club get Active to tackle animal challenge

Published: 9:00 AM March 22, 2021

Nailsea Bowls Club challenged Nailsea Active members to plan their exercise routes in the shape of animals - Credit: Nailsea Bowls Club

Nailsea Bowls Club joined forces with Nailsea Active to set a challenge to the local community.

Nailsea Active members are used to planning their daily, weekly activity, be it walking, running, cycling or even swimming and recording it on their sports tracking apps.

But Nailsea Bowls Club set a challenge as to whether they could plan their routes and map of their activity in the shape of a different animal each day!

The best animal and fun shape recorded on their apps would win a prize – an invitation to Nailsea Bowls Club Open Day to be held in May.

A spokesperson said: "We are all aware that during the various Covid-19 lockdowns it has been increasingly important for people to remain active in an enjoyable way, hence the animal shape challenge.

"Nailsea Bowls Club members will be looking forward to getting back on the bowls green this summer so they can restart their bowling activities."

Glen Schmidt of Nailsea Active added: “Our members would love to have an interesting challenge set for them that is different to their daily routine."

Nailsea Bowls Club's Duncan Edler and Brian Powell devised the shape challenge to help promote the club’s local community involvement and the upcoming bowls season which starts in April.

Schmidt said: "Our members are always up for a challenge and the feedback has been great. They had fun planning their routes and enjoyed seeing how everyone did each day."

The best three shapes along with three fun attempts were picked each day and each winner has received a special invite to attend the bowls Open Day in a few weeks’ time.

Nailsea Bowls Club welcome new members of any age or ability and their Open Day is being held on May 30-31. Full details can be seen on their Facebook page or by contacting the club by email on nailseabowlsclub@gmail.com.