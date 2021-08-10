Nailsea Bowls Club host Middleton Cup area final

Published: 7:00 AM August 10, 2021

Nailsea Bowls Club played host to the Middleton Cup inter-county area final between Devon and Worcestershire.

The club was selected as an independent green for the important match, with bowlers having to battle through rain and Devon coming out on top.

Meanwhile, Nailsea bowlers had mixed fortunes in their latest round of club fixtures.

They were pipped 64-62 by Congresbury in a Clevedon & District Evening League match and lost heavily to Wedmore in the Weston over-60 league.

But they managed a 100-94 win over Portishead in the Clevedon & District over-55 league, only to slip to a nine-shot defeat against West Backwell.

Results, Clevedon & District League, Nailsea 62 Congresbury 64: A Billington, J Knight, J Hall, I Blatchford 14-15; P Miller, R Hassell, C Winter, R Griffiths 18-16; D Hole, D Edler, D Clark, J Whitear 19-13; M West, C Hughes R Chappell, D Flower 11-20.

Weston over-60s league, Nailsea 26 Isle of Wedmore 87: S Harris, D Hole, P Gillard 4-17; D Bewson, S Arthur, J Whitear 5-21; W Burke, I Yuill, B Powell 15-12; L Byford, S Franking, D Edler 2-37.

Clevedon & District over-55s league, Nailsea 100 Portishead 94: I Yuill, C Hughes, D Flower 20-9; S Franking, J Gardner, T Dyer 14-26; S Arthur, D Leach, I Blatchford 12-19; A Mansfield, J Knight, J Whitear 20-12; P Onion, J Prince, T Billington 18-10; G Faulkner, D Edler, P Gillard 16-18.

Nailsea 92 West Backwell 101: A Mansfield, R Chappell, D Flower 13-16; R Jacob, J Knight, J Whitear 9-24; M Keates, J Gardner, B Powell 21-13; D Nicholls, T Dyer, R Griffiths 15-24; P Onion, D Hole, I Blatchford 24-6; J Prince, C Winter, T Billington 10-18.