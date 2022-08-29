Nailsea & Backwell organise lots of events to mark 50th anniversary

Nialsea & Backwell were crowned Tribute Somerset Premier champions and won their first ever Bristol Combination Vase last season. - Credit: Bob Mole Photography

This season marks Nailsea & Backwell's 50th anniversary, with the committee and volunteers working hard to organise events to mark the special occasion.

On Saturday, former players will get together for a dinner starting at 12pm.

The Bristol Bears community coaching team will then host a masterclass for the juniors before the seniors begin their season against Barton Hill at West End Park at 3pm.

A barbeque, silent disco and live band will follow the game and most likely go on into the night.

On Sunday, September 4, the club will host 'It’s a Knockout' fun day, where teams will battle it out in a series of fun games and activities.

The Ravens completed a double last season as they gained promotion from the Tribute Somerset Premier with 24 victories from 26 games to be crowned league champions and beat Bristol Imperial 34-31 to win their first ever Bristol Combination Vase.

And head coach Tony Hill told the North Somerset Times of his excitement for the year ahead in Counties One Tribute Western North.

Nailsea & Backwell duo Harvey Flower (fist in the air) and Alex Jones (clapping). - Credit: Bob Mole Photography

"We’re looking forward to this season,” he said.

“We are very aware it’s going to be a big step up and every game will be competitive but we are excited about the challenge.

“I’m really fortunate to have a great support group. We are lucky to have Nailsea Physio’s Emma Klijn patching the lads back up, Alex Flower and Mark Daniel will manage the second team, Phil Love continues to manage the first team and Yann Thomas remains as attack coach.

“Our pre-season has been less than ideal this season with lots of players on holiday and our opposition pulling out at late notice for one of our warm-up games but we managed one game against Winscombe where the players had the opportunity to get to grips with the physicality and speed of higher league rugby.

"Pre-season results don’t tend to mean too much but it never hurts to have a confidence-boosting win to start with, and over 30 players had a hit out ready for September 3.

“We’d love plenty of support if anyone is thinking of coming down. Please come and support your local team.”