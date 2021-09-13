Nailsea & Backwell RFC maintain perfect start to season with St Bernadettes win

Published: 5:00 PM September 13, 2021

All smiles for Nailsea & Backwell RFC as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Nailsea & Backwell RFC

Nailsea & Backwell RFC maintained their good start to the Somerset Premier season with their second bonus point victory of the campaign at St Bernadettes on Saturday.

On the opening day of the season, Oldfield were the visitors to West End Park but tries from Ciaran Askew, Tom Crossman and Charlie Bircham Davies saw the Ravens hold a comfortable lead at half-time.

Crossman grabbed two more after the break through with some impressive offloading from captain Luke Sharp and Alex Jones. Jamie Elswood converted three of the tries as they came away 31-5 winners.

St Bernadettes provided tricky opposition but Ryan Love opened the scoring from counter attacks before adding an almost carbon copy moments later.

Elswood converted one before judging a kick through to perfection for Alex Jones to score.

Joe Collins made an impressive debut off the bench and assisted in Love going over for his hat trick.

Tom Crossman added another five points before the visitors wrapped things up with a break from Elswood to win 36-5.

The Ravens hope to make it three from three when they host Stothert & Pitt this Saturday at 3pm.