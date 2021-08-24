Clinical Nailsea & Tickenham hit Westfield hosts for six

Published: 2:30 PM August 24, 2021

Nailsea & Tickenham enjoyed a very dominant day in the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division as they saw off hosts Westfield 6-0 in Midsomer Norton.

The Swags once again demolished their opposition, as they had done in midweek when they thrashed Middlezoy Rovers 8-1 at home, meaning they now have a plus-15 goal difference after just three games.

The visitors came flying out of the blocks and immediately stamped their authority on the game, making the breakthrough on 12 minutes Luke Osgood made the most of a lapse in concentration in Westfield's defence.

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's 6-0 win at Westfield - Credit: Paul Harnden

Throughout the first half Nailsea & Tickenham put in a full-blooded performance, creating a continual stream of chances, and were rewarded with a second goal on the stroke of half-time from a Dan Cook header.

Westfield's defence crumbled early in the second half, as N&T nettted three goals in just six minutes.

Jared Ford got on the scoresheet to make it 3-0, then Joe Berry chipped over the frustrated home keeper for the fourth and added another soon after to complete an embarrassing opening to the second half for the hosts.

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's 6-0 win at Westfield - Credit: Paul Harnden

The Swags rounded off the scoring late on when Berry turned in a cross to complete his hat-trick and joint manager Rich Lucas said: "Pushing on from our professional performance on Tuesday, the lads pressed on to score at the most important times and complete a very strong performance.

"With all the new signings gelling well the management are extremely impressed how the team has reacted so far.”

The Swags host Clevedon United on Tuesday, before a trip to Clutton on Saturday.

N&T: Mellor, Carter, Riddell, Lawton, Cook, Wallington, Berry, Trueman, Osgood, Ford, Elliot. Subs: Blakemore, Seeley, Yeoman, Manning, Steadman.