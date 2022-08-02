Historic Western League win for Nailsea & Tickenham

Nailsea & Tickenham celebrated a 3-0 win over Warminster Town in their very first Toolstation Western League fixture on Saturday.

A large crowd of spectators turned up at Fryth Way on a great occasion for the town, with debutants Callum Dunn, Andy Head and Jimmy Sellick slotting in nicely.

Nailsea & Tickenham take to the field for their first Western League fixture - Credit: Julie Lovegrove

After a cagey start the visitors, runners-up in Division One last season, began to look comfortable on the ball and N&T had to remain patient.

Then on 20 minutes, Dunn found space on the edge of the box and fired past Zak Beard into the bottom right corner for the first Swags goal.

Sellick was forced off with injury and replaced by Tyler Manning, as the front three of Jacob O'Donnell, captain Joe Berry and Luke Osgood started to threaten.

Osgood led the line superbly as the trio looked dangerous, while Scott Pilgrim broke up numerous Warminster attacks in an outstanding display and was assisted by the tireless running and pressing of Jared Ford.

Dan Cook, the LBC Boots man of the match, and centre-back partner Gary Freeman protected Jason Mellor in the home goal as Warminster were limited to half chances before the break.

And N&T made a perfect start to the second half to double their lead on 47 minutes as Berry's left-footed shot was deflected past the helpless Beard.

The hosts looked determined to hold onto their lead, battling for every ball, as Joel Bayliss and Charles Rendle replaced Ford and Berry.

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's win over Warminster Town - Credit: Julie Lovegrove

And the Swags completed a memorable day with a third goal on 84 minutes when talented winger O'Donnell cut inside and hit a superb left-footed shot just under the crossbar.

Warminster had one late effort saved by the feet of Mellor to preserve his clean sheet, as Fabien Mokhtari and Iwan Walters came off the bench late on.

And joint manager Jamie Smith said: "The occasion was fantastic. It was great to see so many people supporting us at Fryth Way.

"We were excellent on the day, the players showed every bit of passion and ability that has gotten us to this point.

"We knew it would be a tough game, but the players stepped up and delivered a well-deserved historic first win for us in the league."

After a midweek trip to Brislington, N&T travel to Shirehampton on Friday.

Nailsea & Tickenham: Mellor, Sellick, Head, Freeman, Cook, Pilgrim, Ford, Dunn, Berry, O'Donnell, Osgood. Subs: Bayliss, Mokhtari, Rendle, Manning, Walters.