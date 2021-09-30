Berry's hat-trick helps Nailsea & Tickenham thrash Stockwood Green
Joe Berry marked his return from injury as Nailsea & Tickenham thrashed Stockwood Green 6-1 at Fryth Way in Nailsea last Saturday.
The Swags had already played Stockwood earlier in the month when they bagged a 2-0 away win.
The hosts attacked their opponents from the outset and after only six minutes there was a beauty of a goal from Sam Trueman, who sent the ball into the top left corner from outside the box.
However, the Swags then conceded just a couple of minutes later.
A low free-kick from Berry tricked the wall and the Stockwood keeper to make it 2-1 for the Swags.
The Man of the Match then nicely converted a penalty they’d won on the stroke of half-time before he completed his treble just five minutes into the second half.
Despite the dominant 4-1 score line most of the second half was even, but there were two more gifts for the hosts towards the end of the game from Jacob O’Donnell and substitute Lewis Leigh-Gilchrist.
Next up for Nailsea & Tickenham are Combe St Martin who they play at home this Saturday at 2pm.