Nailsea & Tickenham thrash Nailsea United to progress in Somerset FA Senior Cup

Joe Berry celebrates one of his four goals for Nailsea & Tickenham in their seven-nil win at Nailsea United. - Credit: Paul Harnden

Nailsea & Tickenham were ruthless in their local derby with Nailsea United as they scored seven goals at The Grove Sports Centre in the Somerset FA Senior Cup last Saturday.

In what was a very one-sided encounter, the visitors were unlucky that they didn’t put more on the scoreboard, especially in the first half as they failed to put away a multitude of chances but found Brad Cogan in good form.

However, the Swags were awarded a penalty after 20 minutes when Joe Berry was taken down by Cogan in the box.

Berry stepped up to make it 1-0 and then on the stroke of half-time Jared Ford headed in a ball that came forward following a corner, adding more misery to the home side.

Joe Berry in action for Nailsea & Tickenham at Nailsea United. - Credit: Paul Harnden

And just before half-time United’s Thomas Cattermole was sent off for a clumsy tackle on Tyler Manning, meaning the second half was an uphill struggle for the home team.

The beginning of the second half saw a third goal for the Swags after Jacob O’Donnell scored a beautiful goal from outside of the box.

Nailsea & Tickenham's Tyler Manning being floored at Nailsea United. - Credit: Paul Harnden

The hosts hit back and Charlie Parsons was just off target but United’s lack of discipline became their downfall as they conceded more goals, giving away two more penalties. Both were converted by Berry, who completed a hat-trick from the spot.

Although they were well clear the visiting team kept going at their wounded opposition.

O’Donnell added a sixth and then set up man of the match, sponsored by Olive Construction, Berry for his fourth and the seventh goal for the Swags, six minutes from time.

Nailsea & Tickenham celebrate their win at Nailsea United. - Credit: Paul Harnden

The visitors saw out a dominant cup win away to their local rivals and punished a team who looked lacklustre.

After the game joint first team manager Jamie Smith said: “It was a great score line, but I know we can improve in our general play. All credit to their goalkeeper who I thought kept it from being a cricket score.

"It’s always difficult to play on such a big slope at the Grove, but the lads were relentless especially in the second half.”

Nailsea & Tickenham return to action this Saturday over Welton Rovers Reserves in the Somerset Premier and Division One Cup while Nailsea United return to Somerset FA Senior Cup Premier Division action against Clutton.