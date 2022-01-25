Nailsea & Tickenham stretch unbeaten run to 16 with victory at Stockwood Wanderers

Nailsea & Tickenham once again picked up points on the road, as they continued their season long unbeaten run of 16 games by beating Stockwood Wanderers 3-0 in the Somerset County League Premier Division last Saturday (January 22).

Despite a mostly frustrating game for the hosts, they fought bravely, but would ultimately falter in the last 12 minutes of the game with three unanswered goals.

The first-half was a relatively even affair with both sides creating chances, but the visitors were complacent when they were given chances on goal.

The Swags thought that they had taken the lead on the verge of half-time through Jacob O’Donnell, but the referee and linesman judged that there was a player offside in the build-up with the goal being disallowed.

The high-flying visitors eventually found their breakthrough 12 minutes from full time as substitute Chris Gale’s header found the back of the net.

The Wands’ resistance had been broken and just before time was up another away substitute, Oli Wilcox, scored a stunning looping goal that could be contender for Nailsea & Tickenham’s goal of the season.

In injury time the ruthless Swags struck again thanks to a decent solo goal from captain Joe Berry, who had been desperate to score all game.

"I thought it was a great second half performance in particular," said joint manager Jamie Smith.

"The first-half was tough, obviously we had to be patient and it's a shame that the goal didn’t count and was disallowed as it would have been good going into the break, but on a difficult pitch it was an excellent win.

"We are really happy with that, especially the excellent second goal by a young Ollie Wilcox.”

The Swags stand seven points off the lead with five games in hand and welcome Clutton to Fryth Way on the January 29 as they look to chase Mendip Broadwalk's lead at the top.