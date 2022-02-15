Nailsea & Tickenham ease to comfortable win at Watchet Town

Nailsea & Tickenham's win at Watchet Town stretched their unbeaten run in the Uhlsport Somerset County League Premier Division to 19 games. - Credit: Paul Harden

Nailsea & Tickenham made it 19 games unbeaten as the Swags moved up to second place in the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division with a comfortable 3-0 win at Watchet Town on Saturday.

On a cold and windy day by the coast at the War Memorial Ground, the hosts knew they would be in for one of their toughest challenges of the season so far.

And it proved to be the case as James Seeley gave the visitors the lead after 35 minutes to give them a one-goal lead heading into the half-time break.

Whilst the red and blacks managed to hold on to a respectable scoreline for most of the game, it ultimately started to unravel as they conceded once again as Seeley turned from scorer to provider as his cross was turned in by Luke Osgood's diving header.

In a game where Nailsea & Tickenham could have scored more had all their players had their finishing boots on, they were still dominant.

Captain Joe Berry added the third and final blow a few minutes from the end of the game, after benefitting from a deflection.