News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Nailsea & Tickenham ease to comfortable win at Watchet Town

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM February 15, 2022
Nailsea & Tickenham's win at Watchet Town stretched their unbeaten run to 19 games.

Nailsea & Tickenham's win at Watchet Town stretched their unbeaten run in the Uhlsport Somerset County League Premier Division to 19 games. - Credit: Paul Harden

Nailsea & Tickenham made it 19 games unbeaten as the Swags moved up to second place in the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division with a comfortable 3-0 win at Watchet Town on Saturday.

On a cold and windy day by the coast at the War Memorial Ground, the hosts knew they would be in for one of their toughest challenges of the season so far.

And it proved to be the case as James Seeley gave the visitors the lead after 35 minutes to give them a one-goal lead heading into the half-time break.

Whilst the red and blacks managed to hold on to a respectable scoreline for most of the game, it ultimately started to unravel as they conceded once again as Seeley turned from scorer to provider as his cross was turned in by Luke Osgood's diving header.

In a game where Nailsea & Tickenham could have scored more had all their players had their finishing boots on, they were still dominant.

Captain Joe Berry added the third and final blow a few minutes from the end of the game, after benefitting from a deflection.

Non-League Football
North Somerset News

Don't Miss

Gordano School, in Portishead. Picture: Mark Atherton

Gordano School

Portishead teacher strikes called OFF

Carrington Walker

person
First Bus changed its timetables next month.

North Somerset Council

Portishead residents invited to discuss major bus cuts

Carrington Walker

person
Royal Ballet: Romeo & Juliet .

WIN: Tickets to Royal Ballet: Romeo & Juliet screening in Clevedon

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Detached half white-wood panelled, half brick house in Nightingale Gardens, Nailsea, with extension and driveway in front.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Immaculate four-bedroom house in a quiet area of Nailsea

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon