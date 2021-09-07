Nailsea & Tickenham take points on Stockwood Green trip

Published: 12:00 PM September 7, 2021

Nailsea & Tickenham were 2-0 winners at Stockwood Green in their latest Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division outing on Saturday.

The Swags were seeking their fourth victory of the season against a Stockwood side who had only won once so far.

The match was played on a hot day, hot enough that the players would need to stop for regular drink breaks.

There were chances for both teams during a scrappy first half, but neither team could breach the other’s defence, so the score was level at 0-0 at half-time.

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash with Stockwood Green - Credit: Paul Harnden

Both teams went into the break knowing they needed to raise their game and Nailsea & Tickenham were the team to restart the best as they started to wind up their performance.

When James Seeley squared the ball to Luke Osgood the striker made it 1-0 to the visitors, then followed a period where the Swags had plenty of chances, but try as they might they were unable to add to their tally.

Luke Osgood in action for Nailsea & Tickenham at Stockwood Green - Credit: Paul Harnden

The second Swags goal did come, though, from substitute Aaron Blackmore, to seal the deal for the travelling team. The game ended 2-0 in what was not a straightforward, but a hard-earned three points for the Swags.

Chris Gale was named man of the match, sponsored by Bloggs Salon.

Nailsea & Tickenham remain unbeaten, and their next opposition are Fry Club away on Tuesday September 7.