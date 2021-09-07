Nailsea & Tickenham take points on Stockwood Green trip
Nailsea & Tickenham were 2-0 winners at Stockwood Green in their latest Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division outing on Saturday.
The Swags were seeking their fourth victory of the season against a Stockwood side who had only won once so far.
The match was played on a hot day, hot enough that the players would need to stop for regular drink breaks.
There were chances for both teams during a scrappy first half, but neither team could breach the other’s defence, so the score was level at 0-0 at half-time.
Both teams went into the break knowing they needed to raise their game and Nailsea & Tickenham were the team to restart the best as they started to wind up their performance.
When James Seeley squared the ball to Luke Osgood the striker made it 1-0 to the visitors, then followed a period where the Swags had plenty of chances, but try as they might they were unable to add to their tally.
The second Swags goal did come, though, from substitute Aaron Blackmore, to seal the deal for the travelling team. The game ended 2-0 in what was not a straightforward, but a hard-earned three points for the Swags.
Chris Gale was named man of the match, sponsored by Bloggs Salon.
Nailsea & Tickenham remain unbeaten, and their next opposition are Fry Club away on Tuesday September 7.