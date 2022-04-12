Nailsea & Tickenham return to winning ways after beating Chilcompton Sports

Nailsea & Tickenham returned to winning ways to beat 10-man Chilcompton Sports in a five-goal thriller at Fryth Way on Saturday.

After their 2-1 defeat in the Senior Cup semi-final against Broad Plain House the previous weekend, the Swags came into the game looking to maintain their unbeaten Uhlsport Somerset League run.

Their cause was helped after Chilcompton's Harry Barter was sent off for a high tackle, before captain Joe Berry opened the scoring with a lovely finish following some neat build-up play.

Luke Osgood then doubled the Swags lead after rounding goalkeeper Adam Garlick to slot the ball into the back of the net.

Chilli got back into the game in the 70th minute, with their first chance of the game, through Ryan Gay's penalty to halve the deficit.

But 10 minutes later Jared Ford went on a 40-yard run and was pulled down in the box, allowing Osgood to step up and send Garlick the wrong way from the spot for his second goal of the game.

With two minutes to go an unfortunate bobble from an underhit back pass let in Louie Gurner to make it a nervous couple of minutes.

However, the Swags stayed calm to hold onto their lead and make it 23 league games without defeat to sit one point behind leaders Mendip Broadwalk with four games in hand ahead of Good Friday's local derby at Nailsea United.

N&T are back on home soil on Bank Holiday Monday to entertain Keynsham Town Reserves at 3pm.