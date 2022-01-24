Nailsea & Tickenham maintain perfect run with victory at Wells

Nailsea & Tickenham, from left to right, Carlie Bircham Davies, Sam Cook, Declan Hay, Harvey Flower, Alex Jones, Adam Grafton and in the front row Jamie Elswood. - Credit: Libby Dann

Nailsea & Tickenham recorded their 16th successive victory after beating Wells 14-8 at Charter Way on Saturday.

The Ravens started in their accustomed style with pressure and multi phase rugby culminating in a penalty which they kicked to touch.

The result driving line-out saw the impressive Harvey Flower go over for a well deserved try with Jamie Elswood, returning after injury, added the extras.

This looked like the start of something but Wells had other ideas and mounted several attacks which Nailsea defended with tackle after tackle.

Dec Hay determined to prove a point after his promotion from the seconds worked tirelessly.

When the visitors got back on the front foot, forward passes, turnovers and penalties at the final step meant they couldn’t add before the half.

However, Aaron Cook slotted a penalty for Wells to make the score 7-3.

After the interval, the Ravens decided to play more direct in the heavy pitch conditions and Wells couldn’t keep them out as after several attacks and penalties before Joe Reed added another try which Elswood converted.

The rest of the half played out with Nailsea trying to pick up a bonus point but they got on the wrong side of the penalty count.

With two yellow cards and the penalty count now going heavily it was with the last play of the game that Wells added a consolation try through wing Leo Hamblin.

“I was so impressed with the lads after having so much time off to come back against a strong Wells side and produce a win when things weren’t going our way," said captain Luke Sharp.

The willingness to play rugby in poor conditions and our physicality in defence was outstanding”

Nailsea return to action this Saturday as Minehead come to West End Park.