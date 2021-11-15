News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Nailsea & Tickenham reach next round of Premier & First Division Cup with big Welton Rovers Reserves win

Joshua Thomas

Published: 6:00 PM November 15, 2021
Updated: 8:25 PM November 15, 2021
Nailsea & Tickenham celebrate scoring of their six goals against Welton Rovers Reserves.

Nailsea & Tickenham celebrate scoring of their six goals against Welton Rovers Reserves. - Credit: Paul Harnden

Nailsea & Tickenham disposed of lower league opposition Welton Rovers Reserves in the Uhlsport Somerset County League Premier & First Division Cup quarter-final at Fryth Way on Saturday.

A dominant 6-1 win set up a home semi-final tie in the cup against Mendip Broadwalk in the Premier & First Division Cup.

Despite the difference in leagues between the two teams the encounter had a lot of tension between the two sides.

After 23 minutes Oli Wilcox gave the home team the lead and in injury time in the first half a Dan Cook header gave the Swags a 2-0 lead.

Welton Rovers pulled one back early in the second half with a good strike by Danny Carpenter from 20 yards out. But any chance of a comeback, however, was thwarted as Jared Ford was fouled in the penalty area and Jacob O’Donnell stepped up to convert the resulting penalty for the hosts.

From there it was one way traffic for the home side with more goals on the way. Man of the Match Wilcox added a second to make it 4-1.

Substitute Josh Benjamin got in on the act to add a fifth Swags goal and the Rovers misery was further compounded in injury time as Ford scored the sixth goal to cap off yet another vintage Swags performance.

