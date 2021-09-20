News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Nailsea & Tickenham maintain unbeaten start with comfortable win over Chard

Joshua Thomas

Published: 4:45 PM September 20, 2021   
Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's 2-0 win over Chard Town.

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's 2-0 win over Chard Town.

Nailsea & Tickenham continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 win over Chard Town at Fryth Way.

The victory sees the hosts sit in second place in the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division after six wins and one draw from their opening seven games.

Chard were playing for the first time in five weeks due to a number of Covid-19 issues, which has seen them play only three games out of a possible seven so far this season.

Kick-off was due for 3pm, but a late arrival from Chard due to heavy traffic on the M5 pushed it back by ten minutes.

There were early opportunities for Aaron Blackmore, who hit the post, and Jacob O’Donnell should have scored.

You may also want to watch:

The breakthrough came after 30 minutes as the Swags took the lead through Jared Ford who broke Chard’s defence to give the home side a 1-0 advantage.

Not long after they doubled their lead thanks to Josh Benjamin to cap a dominant first half.

The second half was a much quieter affair but it was the Swags who came away with the three points.

Nailsea & Tickenham’s next game is at home to Stockwood Green in the league on Saturday (September 25, 3pm).

North Somerset News

