Nailsea & Tickenham beat Broadwalk to book cup final spot

Nailsea & Tickenham booked their place in the final of the Uhlsport Somerset League Cup with a 2-1 over Mendip Broadwalk.

The Premier Division's top two went head to head at Fryth Way, with the Swags upsetting the leaders in the first of two semi-finals in front of a large home crowd.

Chris Gale, James Seeley and Luke Osgood returned to the starting line-up and both sides had half chances in a competitive opening 15 minutes.

N&T captain Joe Berry was man marked by an aggressive Mendip defence, allowing space for Seeley and Jacob O'Donnell, while N&T were solid and well organised against any Mendip attack.

After 35 minutes Berry took a deep free kick which the keeper could not gather, with former Mendip winger O’Donnell on hand to slot home.

Nailsea & Tickenham attack against Mendip Broadwalk - Credit: Paul Harnden

Mendip worked hard to get back into the game, but the Swags back four of Gale, Gary Freeman, man of the match Oliver Carter and Manning were resolute.

The hosts took a 2-0 lead with the best moment of the match, as Berry found space on the right, cut inside and played a perfect one-two with Osgood to go through on goal and make no mistake.

Mendip did not give up and got a consolation goal when a deflected cross went in off the unfortunate Freeman but N&T held on and meet Chilcompton in the May 11 final.

They host Westfield in the Premier Division this Saturday (3pm).

N&T: Mellor, Gale, Manning, Carter, Freeman, Trueman, Pilgrim, Seeley, Berry, O’Donnell, Osgood. Subs- Last, Wilcox, Ford.