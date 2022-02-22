Nailsea & Tickenham ease to comfortable win at Keynsham Town Reserves

Nailsea & Tickenham have now gone 26 games unbeaten after their victory over Keynsham Town Reserves. - Credit: Paul Harden

Nailsea & Tickenham extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 26 games with a 4-0 win at Keynsham Town Reserves on Saturday.

Despite another windy away day on the tail end of Storm Eunice, the Swags showed their brilliance as they ultimately made light work of their opposition in their Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division encounter.

The visitors were lucky not to go behind early on as Keynsham won a penalty, with goalkeeper Jason Mellor diving the right way to save the spot-kick.

Nailsea & Tickenham goalkeeper Jason Mellor goes the right way to keep the score goalless. - Credit: Paul Harden

The hosts were to left to rue their penalty miss as Nailsea & Tickenham took the lead through captain Joe Berry who, just like two weeks prior at Chilcompton, scored from a corner as he used the wind to curl the ball into the net.

The away side had just the single goal advantage at the AJN Stadium as they headed into the break but the second half saw them step up a gear, as they have done many times this season.

Nailsea & Tickenham celebrate one of their four goals at Keynsham Town Reserves. - Credit: Paul Harden

Man of the match Tyler Manning put in a commanding performance from the back to help the Swags push forward.

Close to the hour mark Luke Osgood’s cross was headed in by James Seeley to double the Swags lead.

Minutes later Osgood got his first goal of the game to make it 3-0.

Nailsea & Tickenham have won 18 wins and drawn two of their 20 Somerset County League Premier Division matches so far this season. - Credit: Paul Harden

Berry and Osgood linked up again for the fourth and final goal as captain Berry found Osgood to slot past the keeper and finish another great display.

The result helps Nailsea & Tickenham head towards the top of the table and keeps Keynsham Town Reserves lingering towards the bottom.

“We started relatively slowly, but we got another great goal directly from a corner,” said joint first-team manager Nic Steadman.

“We regrouped at half-time and came back out with all guns blazing and deserved the three points.

“I think we were absolutely fantastic and fully controlled the game.”

Nailsea & Tickenham will look to maintain their unbeaten run when they take on Chard Town at Dening Sports Field this Saturday (2.30pm).