Nailsea & Tickenham RFC thrash Stothert & Pitt to make it four wins from four

Published: 5:00 PM September 20, 2021

Ashton & Backwell RFC's Lewis Milner goes over for a try in their 87-0 win over Stothert & Pitt. - Credit: Harry Marshall

Nailsea & Backwell RFC maintained their perfect start to the season by picking up a massive 87-0 bonus point win against Stothert & Pitt.

The visitors came into the game affected by injuries and unavailability and the hosts took control and Sam Cooke, on his first start of the season, celebrated with a hat-trick of tries before half-time which Jamie Elswood accurately converted.

With the backs wanting in on the action and the forwards producing good ball from set-piece and phase play, the outstanding Alex Jones helped himself to a first-half treble and Joe Collins continued his impressive form which with Elswood’s conversion meant a 47-0 lead at half time.

There was no mercy from the Ravens after the half as captain Luke Sharp produced go forward for Tom Crossman, Joe Reed and Harry Marshall to cross.

The game was wrapped up with the industrious Harvey Flower bagging a brace and Elswood firing over 11 of his 13 kicks.

You may also want to watch:

Next week the Ravens travel to Tor to try and make it four wins from four.

The seconds travelled to Gordano last Friday night under lights to get ready for their league season.

An experienced Gordano side took the lead from a well set drive.

However, the young Ravens refused to back down to their much physically larger opponents, as Ben Morris personified the effort at the breakdown.

After half-time the visitors clawed themselves back into the game with tries from Harry O'Regan, Ben Perfect and Lewis Milne all converted by Joe Donnelly for a 17-12 win.

The seconds start their league season at Morganians next Saturday.