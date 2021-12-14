Nailsea & Tickenham come from behind to maintain perfect start at Clutton

Jacob O Donnell scored a hat-trick as Nailsea & Tickenham came from behind to beat Clutton 4-1 and fight back and cap off a brilliant performance on Saturday.

Despite the weather the local supporters were in good spirits ahead of the game.

The first 15 minutes showed the two teams getting to know their opposition and figuring each other out.

Clutton drew first blood with a penalty, after this wake-up call Nailsea & Tickenham got on the front foot, even if they continued to be frustrated by their hosts.

The Swags then won a penalty on the stroke of half-time, but O’Donnell stepped up and had his effort saved.

After the interval the visitors earned another penalty, and despite the outcome of his first, O’Donnell converted this one to make the game all square.

Oli Wilcox then scored for the visitors to make it 2-1 just after the hour mark.

From then on it was one way traffic as Nailsea & Tickenham, despite their slow start, went into top gear for the remainder of the half.

Man of the Match O’Donnell scored his second and the team’s third with a composed finish.

He then completed his hat-trick in stoppage time, which sealed the game and maintained the visitors unbeaten record in this season’s Somerset County League Premier Division campaign.