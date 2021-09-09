News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Nailsea & Tickenham stay unbeaten after five-star show at Fry Club

Joshua Thomas

Published: 7:44 AM September 9, 2021   
Action between Fry Club FC and Nailsea & Tickenham.

Action between Fry Club FC and Nailsea & Tickenham. - Credit: Paul Harnden

Nailsea & Tickenham thrashed Fry Club 5-1 in a fantastic performance in their latest Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division encounter to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

After beating Stockwood Green 2-0 at the weekend, The Swags struck early at Somerdale Pavilion when Jared Ford scored with a diving header after just three minutes.

Captain and goalkeeper Jason Mellor was called into action a few times to deny the hosts before Ford doubled his tally five minutes before the interval with a heel flick which beat the keeper.

Ollie Carter then got on the scoresheet to make it 3-0 and just a few minutes later Joe Berry added a fourth goal for the visitors.

Despite being 4-0 down the home side didn’t give in and managed to gain a penalty which was duly converted by James Phillips.

However, Sam Trueman ensured Nailsea & Tickenham had the final word when he connected with a corner from Jacob O'Donnell, who took the man of the match award sponsored by SM Power, to make it 5-1 and cap off a dominant and clinical performance.

Nailsea & Tickenham travel to Stockwood Lane this Saturday to take on Stockwood Wanderers looking over to transfer their league form to the cup.

