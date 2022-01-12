Nailsea & Tickenham maintain unbeaten start with draw against Ilminster

Nailsea & Tickenham celebrate scoring one of their three goals against Ilminster Town. - Credit: Paul Harnden

Ten-man Nailsea & Tickenham remain unbeaten in the Somerset County League Premier Division after a exciting 3-3 draw against Ilminster Town last Saturday.

The Swags were forced to relocate the tie to the 3G pitch at Keynsham Town due to a very wet Fryth Way ground, and Ilminster used this to their advantage as they took an early lead in the 13th minute.

The returning Taylor Jefferson finished into the bottom corner when he pouncing on a defensive error.

Nailsea & Tickenham equalised at 37 minutes through the returning Joe Berry from the penalty spot.

Will Spurway played a great ball into the path of the advanced Scot Wells-Burr, where the full-back cut the ball back into the path of Jefferson who finished first time to restore his sides lead at 2-1.

In true Swags style the hosts, scored two goals in the opening five minutes of the second half, with Oli Wilcox and Jared Ford turning the tide for the team that had been losing but were now ahead.

The Blues carried on grinding through the gears and at 63 minutes were rewarded with a beautiful goal from Adam Male.

Male cleverly switched play to Jefferson, with defenders in the way, he ran along the edge of the box before pulling it back to Male who smashed it in via the crossbar to level the scores once again.

In what was becoming a tense atmosphere between the two sides, the Swags were dealt with a blow as goalkeeper Jason Mellor was dismissed for a clash with Jefferson outside the box.

Tyler Manning was forced to play in goal for the remainder of the game as Nic Steadman's side held on for a valuable, and priceless, which could come crucial the end of the season.

An entertaining match for the neutrals, but Nailsea & Tickenham will need to raise their game if they wish to carry on their unbeaten run further when they host Mendip Broadwalk this Saturday.