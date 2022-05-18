Nailsea & Tickenham toast confirmation of Western League spot

Nailsea & Tickenham have been celebrating after having their promotion to the Toolstation Western League confirmed.

The Uhlsport Somerset League champions will compete at that level for the first time, having finished their recent campaign with an unbeaten record.

And having seen the club work tirelessly over recent years to bring their Fryth Way ground up to requirements, chairman Bob Gregory was delighted with the news.

"I want to congratulate every player, committee member, sponsor and supporter that have been on the journey to achieve this," he said.

"It was a goal over 30 years ago that Nailsea Town set out to do and since the merger with Tickenham Untied in 2015 has been our complete focus.

"The first time in Nailsea's history that a Nailsea club has achieved this level. Now the serious work starts to make sure we establish ourselves as an ever-present Western League club."

Joint first-team manager Jamie Smith added: "When we merged Nailsea Town and Tickenham United over six years ago we made a collective pledge to do everything we could to achieve Western League football, something the town has never had.

"I'm extremely proud to have worked alongside an amazing committee who have each worked tirelessly in the background to deliver this. Thank you all!

"From a footballing perspective, this is even more special coming off the back of an unbeaten league campaign and achieving the league and cup double.

"It was a big effort all round from the players to deliver their side of the deal and on behalf of me and Nic (Steadman), we are absolutely delighted to be a Western League club."



