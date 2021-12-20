News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Nailsea & Tickenham make it lucky number 13 with comfortable Stockwood Wanderers win

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 2:00 PM December 20, 2021
Nailsea & Tickenham sit in third place of Uhlsport Premier Division after their win over Stockwood Wanderers.

Nailsea & Tickenham sit in third place of Uhlsport Premier Division after their win over Stockwood Wanderers. - Credit: Paul Harnden

Nailsea & Tickenham notched up another convincing victory in the Somerset County League Premier Division, with a 3-0 win over Stockwood Wanderers at Fryth Way on Saturday. 

The Swags showed their intent from the off by starting on the front foot, and unlike recent games where they’d conceded first, they were rewarded with a goal from Jack Last around the 20 minute mark.

The hosts then suffered a blow as the dependable Gary Freeman was subbed off with a hamstring issue

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's win over Stockwood Wanderers.

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's win over Stockwood Wanderers. - Credit: Paul Harnden

The remainder of the half was goalless with chances at both ends of the pitch.

The second-half proved that sometimes clouds can have a silver lining with Freeman’s replacement Tyler Manning added the finishing touch to a lovely second goal, as Stockwood’s mood dropped noticeably.

Nailsea & Tickenham made it 13 games unbeaten after their 3-0 victory over Stockwood Wanderers.

Nailsea & Tickenham made it 13 games unbeaten after their 3-0 victory over Stockwood Wanderers. - Credit: Paul Harnden

There was really no way back for the visiting team when Oli Wilcox tapped in the team’s third goal of the game to further add to the Wanderers woes.

The Swags remained in control for the rest of the game and maintained their long unbeaten run of 12 wins and one draw from their first 13 games of the season.

Most Read

  1. 1 Horse rider left with serious injuries after 'dog ran towards them'
  2. 2 Q&A: Should you cancel your Christmas plans this year?
  3. 3 Clevedon 'big bauble hang' is back for a second year
  1. 4 Santa routes for towns this December are revealed
  2. 5 New parking scheme and electric vehicle charging point coming to Leigh Woods
  3. 6 Gas upgrade to begin in Tickenham in the new year
  4. 7 Weston and North Somerset MPs rebel on vaccine passports
  5. 8 Rotary Club helps to paint school
  6. 9 Meet Clevedon's newest children's author
  7. 10 Christmas display lands at Clevedon house

Nailsea & Tickenham return to action when they host local rivals Nailsea United on December 27.

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clevedon retirement living plus development the pottery

Clevedon retirement village named by developers

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Former Arrigadeen Nursing Home in Cambridge Road Clevedon

Plans for closed Clevedon nursing home labelled 'glorified bed and...

Paul Jones

person
The long-awaited Cheddar to Axbridge cycle path is complete.

North Somerset Council

Work begins on pier-to-pier cycle path in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
Environment officers found runoff from a heap of manure at Lye Cross Farm.

Farming

Farm supplying Sainsbury's, Waitrose and M&S fined for polluting river...

Carrington Walker

person