Nailsea & Tickenham make it lucky number 13 with comfortable Stockwood Wanderers win

Nailsea & Tickenham sit in third place of Uhlsport Premier Division after their win over Stockwood Wanderers. - Credit: Paul Harnden

Nailsea & Tickenham notched up another convincing victory in the Somerset County League Premier Division, with a 3-0 win over Stockwood Wanderers at Fryth Way on Saturday.

The Swags showed their intent from the off by starting on the front foot, and unlike recent games where they’d conceded first, they were rewarded with a goal from Jack Last around the 20 minute mark.

The hosts then suffered a blow as the dependable Gary Freeman was subbed off with a hamstring issue

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's win over Stockwood Wanderers. - Credit: Paul Harnden

The remainder of the half was goalless with chances at both ends of the pitch.

The second-half proved that sometimes clouds can have a silver lining with Freeman’s replacement Tyler Manning added the finishing touch to a lovely second goal, as Stockwood’s mood dropped noticeably.

Nailsea & Tickenham made it 13 games unbeaten after their 3-0 victory over Stockwood Wanderers. - Credit: Paul Harnden

There was really no way back for the visiting team when Oli Wilcox tapped in the team’s third goal of the game to further add to the Wanderers woes.

The Swags remained in control for the rest of the game and maintained their long unbeaten run of 12 wins and one draw from their first 13 games of the season.

Nailsea & Tickenham return to action when they host local rivals Nailsea United on December 27.