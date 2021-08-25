Nailsea & Tickenham held by Clevedon United in intense draw

Published: 9:20 AM August 25, 2021

Nailsea & Tickenham and Clevedon United played out an intense 1-1 draw at Fryth Way in a critical tie at the beginning of the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division season.

It was a game that neither were wanting to lose as both sides tried to continue their unbeaten run at the beginning of the season.

Within five minutes the first major event of the game certainly wasn’t anything less than controversial as Joe Berry’s free kick was heading into Clevedon’s goal, only for a defender to clear the ball illegally with a hand.

The referee had no choice but to give the penalty and send the Clevedon player off, with the resulting penalty converted by Luke Osgood to give the Swags the early lead.

Despite scoring the Swags were unable to capitalise on their lead and player advantage, as both sides had plenty of chances throughout the game.

Clevedon’s hard shift paid off as a free-kick in the second half beat the Swags keeper to level, making the Swags pay for not putting their chances away.

The end of the game was dramatic, with the Swags hoping to see off their opposition and Clevedon aiming to upset the hosts.

Neither side managed to find the net before the end of the game, so honours were certainly even.

The Swags remain ahead of their opponents on goal difference with the next fixture away to Clutton on Saturday (August 28).