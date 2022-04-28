Five-star Nailsea & Tickenham brush aside Nailsea United with big win

Nailsea & Tickenham moved one step closer to lifting the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division title with a five-star performance against Nailsea United at Fryth Way on Wednesday.

In April's meeting United held out for a battling 1-1 draw but there was to be no repeat this time.

After seeing a strike within two minutes whistle past the post United failed to heed the warning as the hosts opened the scoring after 10 minutes.

United's defence struggled to clear a throw-in, leaving Jared Ford to fire a shot just inside the near post.

Nailsea & Tickenham continued to dominate with Owen Adamson doing well to push away a firmly hit strike on 17 minutes before a defensive error gave them the chance to score their second goal which they gratefully took through Joe Berry 13 minutes later.

With five minutes of the first half remaining the unbeaten Swags scored goal number three when again the United defence failed to deal with a throw-in, allowing the ball to be stabbed in from close range by Ford for his second of the game.

The scoreline was a true reflection of the game with United making basic errors which were punished by a rampant home side.

The second half was only 10 minutes old when Nailsea & Tickenham added to their tally following a corner with the ball finding the unmarked Luke Osgood who made no mistake in sending the ball into the United net.

Minutes later a high ball into the United penalty area was not dealt with giving Nailsea & Tickehnam the chance to complete the rout with goal number five from Chris Gale to make it 27 league games unbeaten.

The Swags could clinch the title at Worle on Saturday as Clevedon United welcome Mendip Broadwalk to Coleridge Vale with each side knowing they need to win to keep to keep the championship race going for another set of games.