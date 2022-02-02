Nailsea & Tickenham brush aside Clutton to remain unbeaten

Nailsea & Tickenham have now picked up 15 wins and two draws from their 17 games in the Uhlsport Premier Division. - Credit: Paul Harden

Nailsea & Tickenham conjured up another convincing win in the Somerset County League Premier Division as they successfully beat Clutton 4-0 to stretch their unbeaten run in the league to 17 games last Saturday (January 29).

The hosts got their first goal on the half hour mark through Jacob O’Donnell before Joe Berry won a penalty with Luke Osgood stepping up to take it, placing it into the right of the net to score, and doubling the advantage to 2-0 at the break.

Osgood then scored his second after the break and his team’s third, deep in the second half, with an effort that slid into the bottom right corner from the opposite side of the net.

Clutton tried their best, but they were no match for Nailsea & Tickenham who rounded off the day with a goal from captain Joe Berry to inflict a 4-0 defeat to their opponents.

The Swags had looked comfortable and in control throughout the game.

Nailsea & Tickenham sit seven points behind league leaders Mendip Broadwalk, but with five games in hand and remain the only unbeaten team in the league and travel to Chilcompton Sports this Saturday on February 5.