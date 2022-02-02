News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Nailsea & Tickenham brush aside Clutton to remain unbeaten

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM February 2, 2022
Nailsea & Tickenham have now picked up 15 wins and two draws from their 17 games.

Nailsea & Tickenham have now picked up 15 wins and two draws from their 17 games in the Uhlsport Premier Division. - Credit: Paul Harden

Nailsea & Tickenham conjured up another convincing win in the Somerset County League Premier Division as they successfully beat Clutton 4-0 to stretch  their unbeaten run in the league to 17 games last Saturday (January 29). 

The hosts got their first goal on the half hour mark through Jacob O’Donnell before Joe Berry won a penalty with Luke Osgood stepping up to take it, placing it into the right of the net to score, and doubling the advantage to 2-0 at the break.

Osgood then scored his second after the break and his team’s third, deep in the second half, with an effort that slid into the bottom right corner from the opposite side of the net.

Clutton tried their best, but they were no match for Nailsea & Tickenham who rounded off the day with a goal from captain Joe Berry to inflict a 4-0 defeat to their opponents.

 The Swags had looked comfortable and in control throughout the game.

Nailsea & Tickenham sit seven points behind league leaders Mendip Broadwalk, but with five games in hand and remain the only unbeaten team in the league and travel to Chilcompton Sports this Saturday on February 5.

Non-League Football
North Somerset News

Don't Miss

Matthew Zinn

North Somerset Council

Parking restrictions plaguing Clevedon residents' everyday lives

Carrington Walker

person
Proposed new Sainsbury's store

North Somerset Council

Sainsbury's propose 9,000 sq.ft North Somerset store

Carrington Walker

person
Oli Babington celebrates his stunning goal for Clevedon Town

WATCH: Stunning 40-yard 'goal of the season' for Clevedon Town earns...

Paul Jones

person
The outline drawing in the draft North Somerset Local Plan

Plan for 2,800-home development would see 'Banwell Bypass' built

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon