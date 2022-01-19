Nailsea & Tickenham remain unbeaten with victory over table leaders Mendip Broadwalk

Nailsea & Tickenham captain Joe Berry set up the first and scored the third against Mendip Broadwalk. - Credit: Paul Harnden

Nailsea & Tickenham stretched their unbeaten run to 15 games by beating Uhlsport Somerset County League Premier Division table leaders 4-1 on Saturday.

The visitors came onto the contest unbeaten in 10 games but captain Joe Berry’s brilliant free-kick was perfectly met with the head of Gary Freeman, who poked it into the net for a 1-0 lead to the Swags after 30 minutes.

The hosts then capitalised to double their advantage through a lovely Luke Osgood goal.

However, a minute later and Mendip Broadwalk showed why they led the division with Conor Biggins scoring at the other end of the pitch, to make the score 2-1 at the break.

The second half, and on the hour marked the game’s biggest moment happened as Mendip goalkeeper Thomas Williams took down Jared Ford, and a penalty was awarded by referee Dylan Baylis.

Williams was fuming with the decision, and even after Man of the Match Berry had beaten him from the penalty spot to make the score 3-1, he still carried on venting his frustration to Baylis who decided he had no choice but to sin-bin him.

When Williams returned, he did his best to deny Sam Trueman, but Trueman came out on top to secure a comfortable win.

"I thought the players were superb right from the start, it was great to see everyone step up the level of performance and we were without three key players including Jason Mellor in goal, " joint manager Jamie Smith, whose side sit in third place seven points and five games in hand over leads Mendip.

"We worked very hard to take a deserved lead and controlled the game well with four great goals. Congratulations to the lads for a well-earned three points against one of the top sides."