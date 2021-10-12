Nailsea & Tickenham beat local rivals Clevedon United to progress in Cup

Published: 1:00 PM October 12, 2021

Nailsea & Tickenham celebrate victory at Clevedon United to progress into the next round of the Uhlsport Somerset County League Premier and Division One Cup. - Credit: Paul Harnden

Nailsea & Tickenham secured a place in the next round of the Uhlsport Somerset County League Premier and Division One Cup after beating Clevedon United in a penalty shootout.

Both goalkeepers were tested at Coleridge Vale on Saturday before the first goal came after 28 minutes. The visitors took first blood with Joe Berry capitalising on a keeper error to smash the ball into an empty net.

Joe Berry scored Nailsea & Tickenham's opener at Clevedon United. - Credit: Paul Harnden

The hosts equalised on the hour mark from a free-kick taken by United captain Jack Thorne.

The Swags were then controversially denied a late goal when the linesman judged the move to be offside and were left furious over the decision.

Clevedon United's Jack Throne equalised for the hosts from a free-kick to send the tie to penalties. - Credit: Paul Harnden

The first three rounds of penalties were converted with Jacob O’Donnell, Gary Freeman and Tyler Manning all scoring.

Substitute Josh Benjamin thought he had lost the game when he saw his effort saved, but captain and goalkeeper Jason Mellor denied what would have been the winning penalty for Clevedon.

He also made a decisive save in sudden death period and Dane Wilshear went on to score the winning penalty for Nailsea & Tickenham to give them a shootout win.