News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Nailsea & Tickenham secure cash donation from Taylor Wimpey Bristol to do work on Fryth Way

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 8:24 PM November 15, 2021
Nailsea & Tickenham's Fryth Way.

Nailsea & Tickenham's Fryth Way. - Credit: Taylor Wimpey Bristol

A local real estate developer has donated £500 to Nailsea & Tickenham to help towards costs to improve Fryth Way.

Taylor Wimpey Bristol, which is building the Netherton Grange development on Youngwood Lane, Nailsea, has provided financial support for ongoing work which is required as part of the Uhlsport Somerset County League Premier League's application to be promoted into the Western League.

Improvements will need to be made to a number of the club's facilities including the floodlights, clubhouse, seated stand, pitch perimeter paths, pay booth, and changing rooms.

Rob Curry, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Bristol, said: “We’re always keen to support clubs and groups in the communities in which we build, so we are delighted to be able to help Nailsea and Tickenham FC with funds towards their ground works.” 

Jamie Smith, Vice Chairman at Nailsea & Tickenham FC added: “We are extremely grateful for the kind donation which will ultimately help us in making our facilities better.”
 

Football
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Junior Poon Chinese Restaurant and Wine Bar make Curzon cinema donation.

Raising

Curzon cinema balcony could return after donation

Carrington Walker

person
South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust Ambulance

NHS

NHS issues highest state of alert for South West

Carrington Walker

person
MARLENs Marine Lake

Marine Lake

Clevedon Marine Lake reopens after 'awesome effort'

Carrington Walker

person
People practice social distancing while queuing outside a Tesco Extra store in Twickenham, London, a

Tesco and Co-op recall food items over allergy concerns

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon