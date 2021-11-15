Nailsea & Tickenham secure cash donation from Taylor Wimpey Bristol to do work on Fryth Way

A local real estate developer has donated £500 to Nailsea & Tickenham to help towards costs to improve Fryth Way.

Taylor Wimpey Bristol, which is building the Netherton Grange development on Youngwood Lane, Nailsea, has provided financial support for ongoing work which is required as part of the Uhlsport Somerset County League Premier League's application to be promoted into the Western League.

Improvements will need to be made to a number of the club's facilities including the floodlights, clubhouse, seated stand, pitch perimeter paths, pay booth, and changing rooms.

Rob Curry, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Bristol, said: “We’re always keen to support clubs and groups in the communities in which we build, so we are delighted to be able to help Nailsea and Tickenham FC with funds towards their ground works.”

Jamie Smith, Vice Chairman at Nailsea & Tickenham FC added: “We are extremely grateful for the kind donation which will ultimately help us in making our facilities better.”

