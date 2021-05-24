Tournament play returns to Nailsea & District Croquet Club

Published: 7:48 AM May 24, 2021

Nailsea & District Croquet Club hosted its first inter-club tournament of the year last week in the form of the Over B Eighty Trophy.

Open to any players over the age of 80, players arrived from Exeter & Budleigh Salterton, Bath and Bristol, with Nailsea & District players making a 12-strong field.

Games were played throughout the day, under Association Croquet rules and COVID-19 guidelines.

However, there was a twist to the normal croquet rules as each player had to have at least two shots but were only allowed 10 hits before having to relinquish the lawn to their opponent.

The 10-shot game led to some fast playing and crafty strategies during the tournament, which is a fun event and has a unique dress code.

Competitive croquet would normally be played wearing whites, but this event has a 1930s theme, therefore the lawns were adorned with striped blazers, panamas, boaters, scarves, plus fours and brightly coloured flares.

Tournament manager Libby and helpers Doreen, Sandra and Erica were wary of the changeable May weather and set things up in the wide and airy workshop entrance. However, after a while the sun came out and players had a dry and relatively warm day.

The morning saw some brisk play, which was followed by a light lunch, but unfortunately owing to the COVID-19 restrictions the usual Nailsea & District hospitality was not allowed.

Players instead enjoyed their own packed lunches, while hot tea was provided in true 1930s style straight from the pot.

The afternoon saw some close play and in the end only three points separated the top three players.

The trophy was presented by Terry Young, who instigated the annual event in 2014, to Adam Wimshurst from Exeter & Budleigh Salterton, who has promised to come back and defend his title next year after a winning 55 points.

Second place went to Nailsea's Pat Long (54), with a close third going to Richard Jelly (53) from Bath Croquet Club.