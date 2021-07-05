Nailsea & District Croquet Club to host Home Internationals

Published: 7:06 AM July 5, 2021

Nailsea & District Croquet Club will host the Golf Croquet Home Internationals this month.

Wales was due to host the event last year, but with no clubs having four full-size croquet lawns, near neighbour Nailsea was asked to step in.

The coronavirus pandemic saw the tournament postponed, but it is due to take place at Nailsea on the weekend of July 17-18.

The Irish team is still unable to travel but teams of four from England, Scotland and Wales will assemble and the Welsh flag will fly at the Nailsea club, who will have their own James Galpin in action for England.

Galpin, 20, learned the play croquet as a young schoolboy and golf croquet is an exciting game to watch, particularly with young, attacking players involved.

The hoops will be set with the now rigidity for which Naisea is renowned and with a gap that is a mere 1/32 inch wider than the ball. Players will still hope to run the hoops from a distance of many yards and from significant angles – sometimes by jumping over a ball that is in their path!

Spectators are welcome but asked to park on Trendlewood Way as the club car park is reserved for the players. Play will be from 9.30am until late afternoon each day. The postcode of the club is BS48 4TB.

*Nailsea's golf croquet team played their first match for two years at home against Bath Croquet Club last week.

Two six-strong teams battled all morning in fine weather and by lunchtime the scores were level at 4-4.

In the afternoon Bath crept ahead with more close games and, despite some good wins by Nailsea, the visitors proved too strong on this occasion and they claimed a 12-8 victory.

Nailsea captain Brian Roynon said: “It was a closely fought but well-mannered match and Nailsea were unfortunate to lose on this occasion. We look forward to our next match and hope to have more success.”