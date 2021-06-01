Nailsea & District Croquet Club beaten by Bristol rivals

Published: 1:00 PM June 1, 2021

Nailsea & District Croquet Club missed out against a strong Bristol team in their local derby.

They had hoped for a close-fought contest, but lost 6-0 to their fierce rivals in what will likely be the deciding match of the South West Croquet League for Advanced Play.

It has been a familiar pattern over the last decade or so, as Bristol's strong squad have maintained a stranglehold over the title and often finished runners-up nationally, albeit with Nailsea close to usurping them several times.

Nailsea fielded a team with an average age of just 28 this time, the youngest for many years, but they were slightly hampered by injury and a lack of match practice.

Nailsea & District Croquet Club's James Galpin aims for a long shot - Credit: John Hancock

They came close to getting on the scoreboard in a couple of games but in the end the greater experience of the Bristol players proved decisive, leading to an early finish which, with the weather closing in, was possibly just as well.

The lawns at Nailsea continue to improve and are now among the best in the UK, which bodes well for the national and international events to be hosted there later in the season.

If anyone, young or old, fancies learning the game, please see the Nailsea Croquet website or phone 07718 628287, as the last coaching sessions of the 2021 season are now being arranged.