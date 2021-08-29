Nailsea & District Croquet Club event proves a big hit

Published: 9:00 AM August 29, 2021

Neil Fillery from Taunton and Julie Tremble from Guildford at Nailsea & District Croquet Club - Credit: NDCC

Players from as far away as Colchester and Guildford turned up for Nailsea & District Croquet Club’s annual B level golf croquet tournament.

The format used required 16 players so Peter Dyke, the manager, played in the tournament to make a full group.

The morning session was arranged in advance with players divided into four blocks and everyone playing each of the other players in their block.

There was close and competitive play, with two of the blocks having a clear order based on number of games won.

In a third block three players each won two games so the order was decided on net hoops scored, while in the fourth block there was a clear winner with three wins, but the other three players tied for second place.

Net points failed to separate these players so the positions were determined by each of the players shooting from a corner to see who could get closest to the peg.

Keith Bryant from Dowlish Wake was the closest and took second place in the block, narrowly beating Nailsea’s chairman, Graham McCausland.

In the afternoon the top two competitors in each block went forward to a close-fought knockout and a consolation knockout was arranged for those finishing third and fourth in their blocks.

McCausland won the consolation event, as Neil Fillery (Taunton Deane Croquet Club) won the main event and Julie Tremble (Guildford) was runner-up.

Fillery gained a Croquet Association silver medal for winning and also goes forward to the National Final of the B Level series at Compton (Eastbourne) on September 4-5.