News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Nailsea & District Croquet Club event proves a big hit

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM August 29, 2021   
Neil Fillery from Taunton and Julie Tremble from Guildford at Nailsea & District Croquet Club

Neil Fillery from Taunton and Julie Tremble from Guildford at Nailsea & District Croquet Club - Credit: NDCC

Players from as far away as Colchester and Guildford turned up for Nailsea & District Croquet Club’s annual B level golf croquet tournament.

The format used required 16 players so Peter Dyke, the manager, played in the tournament to make a full group.

The morning session was arranged in advance with players divided into four blocks and everyone playing each of the other players in their block.

There was close and competitive play, with two of the blocks having a clear order based on number of games won.

In a third block three players each won two games so the order was decided on net hoops scored, while in the fourth block there was a clear winner with three wins, but the other three players tied for second place.

You may also want to watch:

Net points failed to separate these players so the positions were determined by each of the players shooting from a corner to see who could get closest to the peg.

Keith Bryant from Dowlish Wake was the closest and took second place in the block, narrowly beating Nailsea’s chairman, Graham McCausland.

Most Read

  1. 1 Portishead cadet, 16, praised for saving woman's life
  2. 2 Car stolen during burglary in Portishead
  3. 3 Clevedon to host Great Big Green Week
  1. 4 Covid warning as crowds expected to flock to North Somerset
  2. 5 Council prepares to support Afghanistan refugees to resettle locally
  3. 6 Sea swimmers protest Hinkley Point C mud dredging near Portishead
  4. 7 WSM WTI nws 350ps Whirligig festival
  5. 8 Stunning, extended former quarryman’s cottage
  6. 9 Food and music festival returns to Nailsea
  7. 10 HSBC defends decision to close Clevedon branch

In the afternoon the top two competitors in each block went forward to a close-fought knockout and a consolation knockout was arranged for those finishing third and fourth in their blocks.

McCausland won the consolation event, as Neil Fillery (Taunton Deane Croquet Club) won the main event and Julie Tremble (Guildford) was runner-up.

Fillery gained a Croquet Association silver medal for winning and also goes forward to the National Final of the B Level series at Compton (Eastbourne) on September 4-5.

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cllr Steve Bridger. Picture: North Somerset Council

Media

Councillor 'dumbfounded' by plans for 5G mast

Carrington Walker

person
Jack Fuidge celebrates winning the men's singles at the Clevedon Tournament

A Fuidge family affair at Clevedon Tournament

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
The Edithmead roundabout near Junction 22 of the M5 - Google Maps - 230621 (1)

North Somerset Council

Major road upgrades between the M5 and Bristol Airport proposed

Daniel Mumby

person
Mum of 2 to compete as Miss North Somerset in Miss British Isles contest

Media

North Somerset mum to compete in Miss Classic British Isles

Carrington Walker

person