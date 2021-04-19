Rushing to learn new skills at Nailsea & District Croquet Club

Published: 10:00 AM April 19, 2021

The easing of lockdown has seen a rush of beginners signing on for classes at Nailsea and District Croquet Club.

With four well-tended lawns, players are able to spread out to keep socially distanced and still have the opportunity to learn about this fascinating, and very old, game.

Croquet is played in two main forms. Association Croquet is a very strategic game where players can strike off other balls to gain position and create a long break, a little like snooker at the Crucible. Golf Croquet is a battle for position at a hoop, which is “won” by someone running their ball through that hoop. Beginners’ classes embrace both these games.

New players are not only taught to run a ball through the hoops, in the right order and direction, but also how to gain lawn position with drives, stop shots and rolls.

The six lessons offered will enable those that complete the course to join in most of the games played at Nailsea, as croquet is played as a handicap game. Therefore, new members can then freely join the Golf Croquet Monday afternoons, or the Wednesday afternoon Association sessions, as well as friendlies at other times, or even to book a lawn to practise.

Now that lockdown has been eased, several coaches are already busy offering lessons which are timetabled during both weekdays and weekends, to enable people of all ages, whether at school, working or retired, to come along and learn the art of playing this often maligned game.

The Nailsea club has a history of coaching players to both national and international level, but they welcome anyone who can use a mallet, regardless of age or ability.

New members can range from those still at school to those well into their retirement, so if anyone fancies learning a new sport, outdoors and Covid-19 secure, croquet could be for you!

For information about beginners’ lessons contact Kathy Wallace on 07718 628287, or visit the club website at: https://www.nailsea-croquet.org.uk.